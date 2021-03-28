Abena Appiah crowned Miss Grand International 2020

Abena Appiah, Miss Grand International 2020

Abena Appiah has been crowned Miss Grand International 2020 after contesting in so many pageant in previous years.

The pageant which was cancelled and scheduled for March 27, 2021 witness 63 beauty queens participating for the crown.



Representing the United State of America in Miss Grand International this years, this beauty queen beat 62 beautiful ladies to take the crown home with Philipines Samatha Bernardo bagging First runner up.



The hard work of the Ghanaian American Queen found her way in most pageant analysis leader board mostly placing in top 20.



Abena Appiah not new to the pageant world previously represented Ghana in Miss Universe in 2014, which she was unplaced, Miss earth in 2019 where she was in the top 20 and other several pageant.

On the international front, she represented New York in Miss World America and was in the top 16.



In July 2020, Abena Appiah was appointed to represent USA making her the first African American to represent USA in Miss Grand International.



She has modeled for most of the top name designers from around the world such as crèmè de la crèmè from the United States, Andres Aquino from Spain, Sushma Patel from India, Catalan from France, late Kofi Ansah from Ghana.