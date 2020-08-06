Entertainment

Abena Baduaa speaks on gospel industry, shares her life story

Abena Baduwaa is an up coming gospel artist in Kumasi. Her source of inspiration is from her lovely mother who helped her and natured her talent in the house of God (church).

Knowing and realising her God given talent she is working towards it as expected Christian.



She has been in the music industry for (4) four years now and being managed by her team. It's been a great challenge getting a producer to support her.



For now, she has released (3) three singles namely, 'wadom', 'Na you' and 'Odo pa' respectively.



She admires Cece Winnace, Daughters of glorious Jesus, Joe Bechem, Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton in the music industry and wish to both backed and have a collaboration with.



Her encounter with other musicians has been cordial. Abena says she's been lucky to have a good team and instrumentalist.

So far, she has been nominated for NGM awards in Ghana and believes is a good step in the industry.



Abena concluded by advising fellow upcoming and existing gospel artists to have a lot of patience and not rush into things for God to sail them through.



Source: Gospel showbiz, Contributor

