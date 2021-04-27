1
Menu
Entertainment

Abena Korkor bounces back on social media; puts banging body on full display

Abena Korkor New Back Abena Korkor

Tue, 27 Apr 2021 Source: My News GH

Former Television personality Abena Korkor has bounced back online in a full bang after a short break from social media.

The television personality who lost her job with Media General’s TV3 for posting her semi-nude photos on social media took a break for personal reasons.

Also, the incarceration of the Akuapem Poloo also played a role in her hiatus on social media.

But the actress is back with a bang as she puts her full body on display on her Instagram page.

The socialite shared with her followers on a trip she had to a beach house somewhere in Ghana.

check some of her photo's below:









Source: My News GH
Disclaimer