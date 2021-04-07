Abena Korkor breaks the internet with another lingerie clip

Abena Korkor

She gained notoriety whiles a student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for going wild and releasing bedroom pictures of her nude self.

Nana Abena Korkor as she is referred to later blamed her taste for going nude and sharing them on social media on a mental disorder called bipolar.



She has become an advocate for mental health and until recently a TV host with Media General as a co-host of Ladies Circle.



After being sacked by TV3 last week for a lingerie video, Korkor has muddied the waters with another eye-popping nude video.



A Nigerian adage says the rain can never wash off the spots of a leopard and perhaps rightly so as not long ago Abena Korkor shared lingerie videos of herself in her full glory on her Instagram page.



Breaking the news on her Instagram page, Abena Korkor disclosed that the management of Media General called to inform her that they were taking her off the show.

According to her, they cited a recent video of her wearing only lingerie as the reason for the sacking.



Abena Korkor went ahead to reveal that the sponsors raised issues with the said video which they do not want to be associated with their brands, and thus what compelled her employers to swiftly act.



“May I loose it all but not myself. I am no longer a TV presenter, in fact, I don’t fit the script and I don’t think I ever will. No one should tag any organization here.” She shared on Instagram.



"In her latest video she captioned it : "Embracing all of me. If I ain’t got me...I am really looking forward to an ambassadorial deal from @victoriassecret @savagexfenty @fashiontofigure @fahhionnovacurve"



