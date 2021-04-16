Abena Korkor goes completely naked on social media

Abena Korkor is a former student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

After her contract with TV3 was terminated amidst severe backlash due to the public display of nudity, "unperturbed” Abena Korkor has done it again.

Many thought the uncontrollable tears she shared on social media after being trolled was a sign of regret but that hasn’t been the case.



The former University of Cape Coast (UCC) student president aspirant, now a media personality, has gone nude again with the caption:



“We the business! Why should we live in fear when we were created to dominate our territories and effect change”?



Tons of social media users who have chanced upon her post are not keeping quiet about it.



Most of them have condemned the act while others have described it as inappropriate.

It can be recalled that in recent times, Ms. Korkor has been feeding the eyes of her fans with explicit lingerie clips.



The “31-year-old chick” who became an advocate for mental health due to her bipolar disorder was previously bashed for such acts as many were of the view that she has grown to become a role model to her peers.



But unrelentingly, Abena Korkor has stood her grounds and disagreed with such assertions adding that going nude on social media is one of the ways she feels better.



Watch her post below



