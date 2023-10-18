Abena Korkor’s accusations against my husband never affected our marriage - Victoria Lebene

Actress, Victoria Lebene

Actress and entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene has said that Abena Korkor’s claims of having an affair with her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah never affected their marriage in any way.

According to her, she was not perturbed about the allegations Abena Korkor made against her husband after knowing that they were very good friends prior to their marriage.



The actress stressed that as a staunch Christian, she considered the issue as one of the temptations that came her way hence she didn’t allow it to affect their marriage but kept praying for God to deal with it.



She disclosed that she did her own investigation about the issue and questioned her husband on whether Abena Korkor’s claims were genuine or spurious to clear her doubts.



“If it's not what it is, it becomes very difficult for you to act in a different way so I saw it as something normal," she said. "In marriage, a lot of things happen with temptations as well so I saw it as one of them. I am a very prayerful person and a Godly woman so things like that don’t move me.



“The most important thing is for me to perform my duties in the house as a wife or mother and leave the rest to God. I tweeted a bible quote because the talks were a lot and the man has to be alive and live because if he dies how would I feel? So I was like you guys should stop talking and let us be,” Victoria Lebene told Abeiku Santana in an interview with United Television (UTV) which GhanaWeb monitored.

When quizzed on whether she mastered the courage to ask her husband about Abena Korkor’s accusations, she retorted: “I did my checks and asked him but what I know is that they were good friends back in the days. So in friendship what happens way back and now is normal.



“Me too maybe I have a friend who still worries me with proposals but the way I package myself he wouldn’t know. So I don’t see such issues as a big deal. It didn’t affect our marriage. I feel that God instituted this marriage so even if everything is hard we still stay grounded.”



Background



Abena Korkor, had in a video clip named Eugene Osafo-Nkansah among the men she has had an amorous relationship with. She however stated although she never had sex with Eugene, there were instances when they had oral sex.



A few moments after leveling these accusations, Abena Korkor apologized to Eugene privately via WhatsApp. Eugene, a radio show producer, then showed the message to his show host who also read it on air, a decision that triggered a response from Abena Korkor.

She retorted in a video clip that her apology was not an admission that she lied about her relationship with Eugene, rather, she reckons she should not have gone public with such a piece of sensitive information.



Abena Korkor further said Eugene once professed love to her. She claimed Victoria Lebene’s husband once said he never loved his wife.



She also released what she claimed to be a WhatsApp conversation between her and Eugene where the married man was eager to pay her a visit just so they could make love.



Watch the interview below





Abena Korkor's accusations against my husband were one of the temptations within marriages - Victoria Lebene#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/phg06yIqO2 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 16, 2023

