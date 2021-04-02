Abena Korkor weeps uncontrollably as she announces her sack from a TV3 show

Former UCC student president aspirant, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has revealed that Media General has taken her off TV3's ‘Ladies Circle show’, a show she co-hosted with Anita Akuffo.

Abena Korkor Addo made this revelation on her Instagram page as she wept bitterly during a live video broadcast.



Announcing the sanction, Abena Korkor stated her employers had called to inform her that they were taking her off the show.



According to her, Media General, owners of TV3 cited a recent video of her wearing only lingerie as the reason for the decision.



She revealed that the show’s sponsors see the video to be negative publicity which they do not want to be associated with their brands, and thus forced her employers to act.

She captioned: “May I lose it all but not myself. I am no longer a TV presenter, in fact, I don’t fit the script and I don’t think I ever will. No one should tag any organization here.”



Watch the videos below:



