Abena Kyei Boakye wins Foklex Media Morning TV Show Host of the Year award

Source: Kantanka Group of Companies

Screen Diva Ms. Sussana Kyei Boakye popularly known as Abena Kyei Boakye emerged as the Best Morning TV Show Host of the Year at the just ended FOKLEX MEDIA AWARDS.

She beat Jay Foley of Joy Prime, Augustine Amoako Antwi of Ocean TV, Tweneboah Kodua of UTV, and Serwaa Amihere of GhOne TV to win the category due to her resilience and commitment shown in carrying out her duties as a screen goddess.



Abena Kyei Boakye in her acceptance speech dedicated the award to God and secondly to the management of Kantanka Group of Companies especially my General Manager Mr. Akwasi Korankye for the opportunity to exhibit my talent.



"My mother, MKA, the crew and workers of Kantanka TV, and all my loved ones. Most importantly my cherished viewers and their votes. I appreciate and love them. Last but not least big thanks to the organizers of the Foklex Media Awards."



She also said this award has really proved that her early morning wake-up, focus, and determination have indeed paid off.



"I really love what I do and advise everyone to keep chasing their dreams. Never give up until you achieve your goals."

Abena is currently the face of Fontomfrom Morning Show on Kantanka TV which attracts millions of audiences across the country due to its versatility.



She is also the host of Eno Show, a cooking show that seeks to empower young individuals in home management.



Due to her kind heart, Abena set up a foundation known as the Eno Boakyewaa Foundation, a nonprofit organisation which among others, focuses on the promotion of girl child education by providing scholarships to needy but brilliant girls and also helps in the fight against stigmatisation against the physically and mentally challenged, including persons with Autism.



The Eno Boakyewaa foundation, though in its teething stages has already made a lasting difference in the lives of scores of people and it hopes to assist many more underprivileged women, children, physically and mentally challenged in our society and Africa at large.