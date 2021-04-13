Abena Kyei Boakye wins GACAA TV personality of the year award

TV host Ms. Sussana Kyei Boakye

Source: Ellis Adjei, Contributor

Beautiful Television (TV) host, Ms. Sussana Kyei Boakye popularly known as Abena Kyei Boakye emerged as the best TV personality at the just ended maiden Golden Age Creative Arts Awards (GACAA).

She beat several others to win the category due to her resilience and commitment shown in carrying out her duties as a screen goddess.



Abena is currently the face of Fontomfrom the Morning Show on Kantanka TV which attracts millions of audiences across the country due to its versatility.



She is also the host of Eno show, a cooking show that seeks to empower young individuals in home management.



Due to her kind heart, Abena set up a foundation known as the Eno Boakyewaa foundation, a nonprofit organization which among others, focuses on the promotion of girl child education by providing scholarships to needy but brilliant girls and also helps in the fight against stigmatization against the physically and mentally challenged, including persons with Autism.

The Eno Boakyewaa foundation, though in its teething stages has already made a lasting difference in the lives of scores of people and it hopes to assist many more underprivileged women, children, physically and mentally challenged in our society and Africa at large.



The deep-rooted passion of the affable TV host towards women empowerment saw her being elected as SRC Women's Commissioner in the 2015/2016 academic year at Methodist University College Ghana, where her legacy in women empowerment during her tenure exists to this day.



Abena, before venturing into her current job was a Procurement Manager at Trinity Oil.