Abiana conquers all odds to deliver an exceptional performance at her show

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female artiste, Abiana over the weekend, conquered delivered a remarkable performance at her live show that happened at Zen Gardens in Accra.

The 'Bolgatanga Girl' artiste took off like a phoenix even when her show was nearly ruined by an electrical fault that delayed the opening for some time.

Even with that, guests sat tight for the most difficult part to be over and she made it worth their time with the energy she brought to the stage with her opening performance.

Abiana performed Celine Dion's 'It's all coming back to me now’.

Her presentation had many individuals open their mouths in wonder as she hit each note on the tune with accuracy and left them with goose bumps.

She then followed her opening show with more than ten melodies that kept patrons excited.

The soothing songs had the likes of Captain Smart, Gifty Anti and others on their toes.

Mid-way through her performance, Abiana stopped to dedicate one of her tunes, 'Ghana's Most Beautiful', to Oheneyere Gifty Anti for gracing her show and holding the mantle that has pushed many women in their everyday life.

Abiana's stagecraft saw her clad in three fashionable attires. Each dress she appeared in had her looking elegant.

In an interview with GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa, she revealed that she was thankful to every individual who trusted that the electrical issue will be fixed and stayed till the end.



ADA/DA

