Abiana promotes a new single amid social media storm

Abiana flashing a smile while social media talks about her

Female vocalist Abiana has posted a snippet from her latest single, Shika.

In the said video, she was captured enjoying a jolly ride with her hands and head out of a vehicle. It was first shared on October 19, 2022, with no caption except a fist bump emoji on her Twitter handle.



Abiana has in the last 24-hours become the center of attraction in showbiz circles with netizens dragging her name on various social media platforms.



On October 18, 2022, TV3 released a video on their official Instagram handle where Abiana was caught going hard on a budding vocalist who had come to audition for the TV3 Mentor Music Contest.



Although many people are expecting her to touch on her famous video that has since gone viral, the artiste has been mum about it.



The ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ artiste in the video could be heard shouting, "You are out, out, out, out” and with shock written all over the young man's face, he dropped his mic and left the stage.



This, however, got her to top trends on various social media platforms with netizens blasting her for acting rude and harsh towards the contestant.

Abiana, a co-judge, cut short the contestant's performance when he was a few seconds into his presentation.





ADA/DA