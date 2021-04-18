Abiana sees no competition in music industry for her

Abiana, Songwriter

Fast-rising Neo-Soul singer and songwriter, Abiana, has stated that there is nothing like competition for her in the Ghanaian music industry, likening the situation to the stars in the sky, each with its distinct lustre.

The sensational ‘Adunlei’ hit singer made this known in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3 Friday, April 16.



When asked how she sees the competition in the industry she is breaking through, the melodious songstress said, “I’ve always said this and every time I’ll keep repeating it, there’s nothing like competition. The birds in the sky never fight for space, so everyone is allowed. So if it’s your time you’ll shine, like stars they just twinkle and sometimes they fall and then they come back so there’s nothing like competition”.



The ‘Amen’ hitmaker started her career as a backing vocalist for musicians like Amanziba, Paapa Yankson, Pat Thomas, Akosua Agyepong, Becca, and others, before joining the Hyskuul Band, where she met Okyeame Kwame to work on his ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ project.



No Content Available

Abiana, who describes her style as Soul Life, disclosed that she started her solo career just last year when she performed her track ‘Adunlei’ for an audience who convinced her afterwards to come out for the world to hear of her.



“The first time that I played Adunlei to a group of people and they were like: the world has to hear this and that was like the decision, the turning point for me, so I thought it wise to come out,” the songwriter told the host.



She has been nominated for two categories in this year’s 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) in the Female Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year categories.



The amazing songstress also hinted at her coming debut album in the offing. She is on all music streaming and social media platforms.