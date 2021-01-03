About 8 men are claiming me as their biological son – Kuami Eugene clears the air on his real dad

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghana’s Rock star, Kwami Eugene has reacted to the claims made by a 60-year-old man who hails from Oda in the Eastern region that he is the musician’s biological father.

During an interview with Sammy Kay, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year rubbished the claims made by the man and stated that people now feel he has gotten the stage where anything said about him would make waves hence, he is not too surprised.



He added that the man who made the claim of being his biological father is not the only one, but about eight different men are all claiming same.

The serial hitmaker further stated that he knows his biological mother and father and as such will not be perturbed by such reports. Adding that those in the act of making such ‘funny’ claims should keep on, but for him, one thing is for sure on his side and that is his focus on work and family.





