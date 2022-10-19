Abrantepa interviews Abiana on E-Forum

Winner of the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) sat with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV’s arts and entertainment review show E-Forum and touched on a number of issues, including when she auditioned for music reality shows like Mentor and Vodafone Icons.

The 31-minute conversation also featured her assessment of the Ghanaian media where she mentioned that while some are focused on doing their work fairly, others are fixated on negativity, a narrative she wished would change.



“Do you know the reason why I have not blown? The reason is that there is no dirt on me,” she said. “The Ghanaian media is kind of tilted towards the negative side.”



Abiana also commented on collaborations among females, how Ghanaians don’t really appreciate their own as well as the reception she had when she performed at Swaziland.

