Abusuapanin Judas shares heartwarming photos of newborn baby with mystery woman

Judas and mystery woman alleged to be wife

Renowned Ghanaian comedian and actor, Abusuapanin Judas, has surprised his fans by sharing several heartwarming photos of a woman cradling a newborn baby.

The veteran actor, whose real name is Tweneboah Kodua, took to TikTok to share a slideshow of the woman without any captions, except for hashtags.



In the photos, the woman radiated joy and contentment as she lovingly cradled the newborn in her arms, and in other photos, she walked hand-in-hand with Judas while pushing the baby in a trolley.



Abusuapanin Judas has been a prominent figure in Ghana's entertainment industry for many years, renowned for his unique brand of humour.



The over-50-year-old actor has kept his personal life private, fueling the curiosity of his fans.



The photos shared by the actor on social media have captured the interest of netizens, who are eager to learn more about the woman in the pictures.

Upon closer inspection of the videos shared by Abusuapanin Judas on TikTok, some of his videos only featured the woman with him in the pictures.













ADA/BB