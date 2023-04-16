0
Menu
Entertainment

Abusuapanyin Judas and his wife share more loving videos after having a baby

Judas And Wife In Photo .png Abusuapayin Judas and his wife

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The veteran Ghanaian actor, Abusuapanin Judas, has been spreading joy and positivity to his social media followers since his return.

The veteran actor has been sharing heartwarming videos featuring the same woman in his recent videos, now confirmed to be his wife by blogger Sammy Kay.

In a post the blogger shared, it read, “Abusuapanin Judas and his beautiful wife,” he captioned it on April 16, 2023.

Judas' return to social media has been nothing short of exciting after he made headlines for sharing videos and photos of his wife cradling their newborn baby.

On April 3, 2023, the actor, whose real name is Tweneboah Kodua, took to TikTok to share a slideshow of his wife without any captions except for hashtags.

In the photos, his wife radiated joy and contentment as she lovingly cradled the newborn in her arms, and in other photos, she walked hand-in-hand with Judas while pushing the baby in a trolley.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sammy Kumah (@sammykaymedia)

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







ADA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana