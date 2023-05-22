0
Accolades as Burna Boy's France concert records success

Burna Boy Dyhn.png Singer, Burna Boy

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian and Grammy award-winning singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu who is better known as Burna Boy performed at Paris, France's La Défense Arena on Saturday, May 20.

Burna Boy who is now on his "Love, Damini" World Tour, completely filled out the 40,000-seat Arena as he brought attention to both Africa and Afrobeats.

A standout aspect of the performance was when singer Jorja Smith joined Burna Boy on stage to perform at his concert.

The Afrobeats musician received praise from social media users for his outstanding performance and for filling a venue with 40,000 people in a French-speaking nation.

Here are some comments

Iajerielz: "The amount of help this man is doing is crazy… how e no go win… each and everyone of his band stylist and organizers travels with him everywhere … chai burna no fit fall"

Etek_notionz: "40,000 capacity in a French speaking country is no jokes . Thanks for representing ????????????????????????????????????????. We are now respected because of your music"

Dadju: "Congrats bro Next time i’ll be there"

Boy_director: "Inspiration"

Marierms_: "Thank you for your energy yesterday was amazing ! Merci. Paris se souviendra de toi"

Tnn.baby: "What are you wearing .. Burna boy"









Source: mynigeria.com
