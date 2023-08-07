Accra-London road trip: Group deserves national praise - Attractive Mustapha

The 13 individuals who embarked on a journey from Accra, Ghana to London

Ghanaian journalist and blogger, Attractive Mustapha known in real life as Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, has stated that the 13 individuals who embarked on a journey from Accra, Ghana to London have really made the country proud and should be praised and celebrated nationally.

Speaking in an interview with Obed Brixton on Afeema FM in Koforidua, Attractive Mustapha said that, stakeholders in the Arts and Tourism industry have been talking about what tourism can do for Ghana especially travel tourism and these 13 men have just nailed it.



“Personally I have not seen any tourism-oriented activities bigger than the Accra-London road trip apart from the year of return, and the renovation of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.



“I am happy that gradually after so many years of hammering on the opportunities and prospective advantages in the tourism industry, it’s good news that some private people have taken an adventurous lead to market Ghana intentionally as the Center of the world.”



He added that the tourism industry is big and if people are educated about the sector it can reduce the high percentage of unemployment in Ghana.

These men and woman identified as Wonderlust Ghana, consist of philanthropists and passionate tourism enthusiasts united by a single noble purpose to generate funds for rural school development.



“Based on their intentions, they can attract donors and non-governmental Organizations for development in the country.



There are several schools under trees and even villages without schools at all. And these individuals have decided to help in the educational sector by raising funds through travel tourism and I think it’s a very patriotic act,” he added.



"They have put Ghana in the global tourism space in a very unique way which will ignite developmental and entertaining stories and perspectives about the country in the global media space and history,” Attractive Mustapha stated.