Accra is too expensive, how do we fix it? - M.anifest asks

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has raised concerns about the high cost of living in Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

The “God MC” hitmaker took to his X handle to question what he observed as the high cost of attaining products in Accra. He asked his fans what could be done to make the city more livable for individuals.



“Ah… on the real Accra dey cost too much. How do we go about it making it cheaper and more livable? Where do we begin?” he quizzed.



Accra is one of the most expensive cities in Africa, according to the Mercer Cost of Living Survey 2021. The survey ranked Accra as the 95th most expensive city out of 209 cities in the world, and the 13th most expensive city in Africa



Many residents of Accra have attributed the situation to high cost of housing, transportation, food, utilities, health care, education, and entertainment.



Most struggle to afford these basic needs and services, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy and livelihoods of many people.



