Achimota Rasta court ruling a major boost for wee legalization - Iwan

Iwan Suhuyini, Ghanaian musician

Marijuana legalization crusader, Iwan Suhuyini known in real life as Abdul Razak Issahaku has lauded the court ruling about the Achimota Rasta students in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

“I think we’ve made a progress with regards to the Court Ruling on the Rasta Students,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He added on the Kastle Drive show monitored by MyNewsGh.com “I think it’s a very good headway for the Rastas and we have to be happy that such change has happened in our society”.



Speaking about what the court ruling means to those who belong to the Rastafarian religion, Iwan Suhuyini said this has laid a strong foundation for the legalization of marijuana in Ghana.

“The remaining one is the legalization of marijuana which is very key and something that they really have to look into,” he told the host.



Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, one of the two Rastafarian students who was earlier denied admission by Achimota School has finally been admitted to join his colleagues in the classroom.