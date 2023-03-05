Achipalago takes Zionfelix to the cleaners over car ownership

Achipalago descends on Zionfelix

Ghanaian American-based socialite Achipalago recently called out blogger Zionfelix for misrepresenting his words in a video.

In a social media post, Achipalago expressed his frustration and disappointment at the blogger, labeling him a "fool" for misinterpreting that the car he drove was his.



The video in question features Achipalago sitting in a car and talking about the luxurious lifestyle of some Ghanaian celebrities.



In the video, Achipalago mentions a specific car and says, "This is what some of these celebrities are driving." However, he never explicitly states that the car belongs to him.



Despite this, Zionfelix, interviewed YPee, a close associate of Achipalago, asking about the car he drove and a party he claimed to have organised for some bloggers, which somehow perplexed the artiste.



Reacting to the video, Achipalago was quick to address the situation, taking to social media to clarify that the car in the video was not his.



He expressed his disappointment in Zionfelix for not properly interpreting his words and accused him of misleading his audience.

In his social media post, Achipalago warned Zionfelix not to make him unleash his "venom" on him.



Many of Achipalago's followers agreed with him, expressing their support and condemning Zionfelix's actions.





Zion Felix gyimigyimi eeiiii… where in this video did I say the car was mine?????? Ah B33ma what was going through your mind?? Don’t make Me unleash the Palago Venom on you!!’ Kwasia Banku Abeteku Huh!! pic.twitter.com/Ej29aYzrFK — Palago Mufasa (@Archipalago) March 4, 2023





ADA/FNOQ