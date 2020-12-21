Acquire a university degree, it is important - Top bass guitarist urges young musicians

One of Ghana's most popular instrumentalists, Emmanuel Affreh, whose popularly known as Affreh Junior, has urged all young musicians and instrumentalists to do well to acquire a university degree.

He stated that as a musician, one should not neglect the opportunity to be in school.



The Ghanaian International bass player made this disclosure on ‘Live Room Show (Kumasi Edition), hosted by renowned Ghanaian sound engineer Jonathan Kakraba, monitored by publicist and YouTuber Skbeatz Records.



He further buttressed that if one is educated and still does music, it makes the person become more knowledgeable and exceptional in his or her craft.



Using himself as an example, he completed Kumasi Anglican Senior High School, and furthered into the Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology, and obtained a degree. He aspires to further his education.



He currently does music full time and has other businesses he runs.



His point also clears the notion that, willing to be a full-time instrumentalist or musician does not necessarily mean you should neglect school or education adding that education has his role to play in the life of a musician.

"Through education, I got to meet a whole lot of prominent people", he stated. I will advise every young person to acquire a university degree. When you see people who are educated and are still a master of their craft, it creates a difference between them and the others", he emphasized.



"If you are not able to continue school due to financial problems, you can still be super good or talented in your craft. But then if you are a bit more educated it'd help you far more," he opined.



The 2020 VGMA nominee has worked with Ghana’s top-notch stars such as Okyeame Kwame, Dr. Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle, Becca, Efya, Diana Hamilton, Edem, Keche, Patapaa, Ohemaa Mercy, Efe Grace, Alexandra, and many uncountable artistes in Ghana and the diaspora.



Affreh Junior is one of the master bandleaders for Sonnie Badu and Ohemaa Mercy. He is also reckoned as one of the most sought after musicians in Ghana.



