Acting is another form of preaching – Waakye

Actor Prince Yawson

Actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has said the acting profession is a viable way to win souls for Christ.

He told show host Black Face on Accra100.5FM's drivetime show on Monday, 24 May 2021 that acting is "a platform that can be used to evangelise and transform people".



"God uses broken vessels to transform lives", he said, adding: "God used Paul who prosecuted Christians".



"…It's my wish that my children and grandchildren follow my line of work and do the work of God," he added.



The actor-turned-pastor further outlined how he benefited from his acting career.



"I’ll never say anywhere that acting wasn’t good to me".



"I learnt a lot from acting, I got a lot of exposure from acting", he said.

He noted: "I sat in a plane without paying a dime because of acting".



Waakye continued: "I didn’t even go for the visa myself".



"The only time I went for a visa, as soon as the consular saw me, he recognised me and started having a normal conversation with me", he recalled.



"He asked how much I make a month and I told him I couldn’t tell him how much I made in a month. He still gave me the visa because of the fame".



"Acting is not robbery, it is a decent job… I don’t show off on social media but I’ve gained a lot from acting," he stressed.