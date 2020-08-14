Entertainment

Actor Emmanuel Armah’s wife breaks silence on his health

Madam Stella, wife of veteran actor, Emmanuel Armah, has broken her silence on her husband’s deteriorating health condition.

This comes a few days after sad photos of the actor popped up following a visit to his house by colleague actors and actresses. From all indications, it seems all is not well with the once vibrant man who now looks slender and pale with a bandage and tube wrapped around his left hand.



Speaking in an interview, Madam Stella confirmed Mr Armah had been battling stroke for the past three years.



She added that Mr Armah has been bedridden since he was taken ill.

Watch the video below





