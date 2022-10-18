Actor Emmanuel Asiamah donates to Opong Valley Darmang and Wuwuso D/A basic schools

Emmanuel Asiamah with the pupils

Source: Akua Asaa, Contributor

Ghanaian Actor Emmanuel Asiamah, popular as International KKP has donated some educational materials including Exercise books, Mathematical-sets, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and boxes of chalks among others the Opong Valley

Darmang and Wuwuso D/A Basic Schools.



He also donated part of these items at the Examination centre to the BECE candidates in the community to aid with their upcoming examination



Emmanuel Asiamah first met with the final year Junior High School candidates sitting for the 2022 BECE to inspire and encourage them to learn hard to pass their exams and also on how to live responsible lives even after school.

He also discussed the thé available opportunities they could leverage at the National Youth Authority in their various districts.



Mr Emmanuel Asiamah presenting these items mentioned that as a social organization, the Emmanuel Asiamah foundation would like to touch lives in Ghana and across Africa from time to time even as the foundation seeks to help mould a better future, by supporting the youth especially the schools as it is of their belief that every child deserves a chance to be well educated no matter their background as each child has exceptional inbuilt potential.



The first phase of the ‘over 2k items’ project has been realized with support from; Jacqueline Opoku-Addo, Rosemary Boateng, Ama Gyekyewa Afriyie, Emmanuella Owusu Agyei, Martha Afrakomah, Glory Otabil Donkoh, Michael Donkor, Nancy Odoi, Andrea Gyanor.