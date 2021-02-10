Actor Kojo Dadson died two weeks after losing his wife – Brother reveals

Veteran actor, Emmanuel Kojo Dadson died at age 68

Details have emerged that, veteran amiable actor Emmanuel Kojo Dadson passed on exactly two weeks after the passing of his wife.

Brother of Mr Dadson, PaJohn confirming the news of the actor’s demise revealed in an interview with graphic online that his wife had died 14 days prior to his passing.



Mr Kojo Dadson, known for his humour and distinct acting featured in a number of favourite movies of Ghanaians including Love Brewed in An Africa Pot, Run Baby Run, Sun City, Hotel St. James, Doctor Love and many others.



The 68-year-old veteran actor was especially famed for his role in television series, Home Sweet Home.

The veteran actor, according to reports died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Tuesday morning having being referred from the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) where he had been diagnosed with kidney issues and dialysis recommended.



He passed on undergoing his first dialysis at the Korle Bu Hospital.



Prior to this, he had suffered from stroke in 2012 and was slowly recovering.