Actor Papa Ajasco is dead

Papa Ajasco Bald Hair Veteran Nollywood Actor, Femi Ogunrombi

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco has passed away.

According to the Punch Newspaper, the actor's demise was announced by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu.

In a post, the theatre practitioner wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr. Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

The cause of his death, at the time of filing this report, is unknown.

The late Femi Ogunrombi was known for his role in the Wale Adenuga comedy series that featured Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Miss Pepeye, Boy Alinco, among others.

