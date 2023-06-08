Actor Pawpaw celebrates long-standing friendship with Aki

Popular actors, Aki and Pawpaw

Comic actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as 'Pawpaw', has celebrated his long-standing friendship with his colleague and onscreen twin, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki.

The duo took the African movie industries by storm after featuring in their debut film, “Aki na Ukwa” in 2002, which paved the way for them to become household names.



In 2021, a remake of their debut film titled ‘Aki and Paw’ co-produced by Play Network Studios and Film One Entertainment was released in December honouring the comic stars who played a major role in creating beautiful childhood memories for many even till adulthood.

Posing with his ‘partner in crime’ who sat on a power bike, Pawpaw acknowledged their friendship which has spanned over two decades



He tweeted: “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is Success and working together is progress. #GodistheGreatest.”