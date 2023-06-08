1
Menu
Entertainment

Actor Pawpaw celebrates long-standing friendship with Aki

Aki And Pawpaw New Popular actors, Aki and Pawpaw

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Comic actor, Osita Iheme, popularly known as 'Pawpaw', has celebrated his long-standing friendship with his colleague and onscreen twin, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki.

The duo took the African movie industries by storm after featuring in their debut film, “Aki na Ukwa” in 2002, which paved the way for them to become household names.

In 2021, a remake of their debut film titled ‘Aki and Paw’ co-produced by Play Network Studios and Film One Entertainment was released in December honouring the comic stars who played a major role in creating beautiful childhood memories for many even till adulthood.

Posing with his ‘partner in crime’ who sat on a power bike, Pawpaw acknowledged their friendship which has spanned over two decades

He tweeted: “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is Success and working together is progress. #GodistheGreatest.”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy