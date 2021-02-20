Actor Ras Nene tells how he discovered his new talent

New internet sensation and comic actor, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, widely known as Aka Ebenezer Likee/Ras Nene has shared how he discovered his comic talent.

In a live interview on TV3 Showbiz 360 with Giovanni Caleb, sighted by blogger Skbeatz Records, the actor disclosed that it all began when he was once introduced to the use of making videos on YouTube by a colleague.



Later on, he discovered his new talent as a comic actor when he began a series of films with new actors he recruited into his production.



His acting with his newly found actors in his production made him generate more ideas for his video making.



Over the years, he had been tagged as one of the most notorious actors in Ghanaian movies because he mostly played the role of either an armed robber or a cocaine dealer or murderer.

Ghanaians have gotten to accept him more in his new acting skills as a comedian.



