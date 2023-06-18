0
Menu
Entertainment

Actor Sylvester Madu spotted selling items at Enugu market

Sylvester Madu Popular Nigerian actor, Sylvester Madu

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Popular actor, Sylvester Madu aka Shina Rambo has been spotted selling at a market in Enugu.

In a video that has gone viral, the movie star was captured selling some items at the Enugu market.

The video was posted by TikTok user, @ejimaa.

It showed the actor in work clothes as he appeared to be arranging his goods.

The TikTok user captioned the video: “Saw our favourite actor today Shina Rambo selling at Enugu ngwo”.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Remedy Blog (@remedyblog)

Read some reactions below:

preshlenas: “What if he’s selling? Y’all just prefer those living fake lives and flaunting luxuries in the name of actors. As far as he ain’t stealing, I’m in support of whatever hustle he chooses.”

amarah.shuga: “My problem is that this guy use to act where he carry gun well well, make things no frustrate him reach where him go carry gun physically oh.”

Lilyjeanofficial_: “This is so wrong, why can’t people mind their business….. every little thing, you’ll pick up your phone and start recording people to show the world that you did it first. It’s really sad that you’ll just wake up one day and see yourself all over social media.”

official_peace_fidelis: “So people who are selling in the market now, are poor people.. just dey play with yourself.”

Nicolenicol21: “And so what? He shouldn’t hustle to feed himself again? You people are very annoying.”

jamilaah_ibrahim: “Is it a crime? Would you have preferred seeing him stealing? Everyone has their down moment and how they choose to sort it out shouldn't be anybody's business.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Remedy Blog (@remedyblog)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi