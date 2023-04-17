2
Actor Yaw Dabo visits Ajax

Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo was in the Netherlands this weekend as part of his tour of Europe.

The popular actor visited Ajax today and watched the Dutch Eredivisie match between giants Ajax and FC Emmen.

The game ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts as the team pushes to win the title at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Yaw Dabo in the last few weeks has been in Europe. He had a good time in France where he visited Paris Saint-Germain.

He toured the facilities of the club and spend some time in the dressing room of the French Ligue 1 club.

Subsequently, Yaw Dabo also went to Germany where he visited Borussia Dortmund and spent some memorable moments with former Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and talented midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Reports indicate that while in the Netherlands this weekend, the actor met Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus.

Unfortunately, the player did not feature in the game against FC Emmen because of his muscle injury.

