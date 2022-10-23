1
Actors, Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire set to wed in November

Nollywood Actor, Freddie Leonard And His Longtime Girlfriend.png Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard and his longtime girlfriend

Sun, 23 Oct 2022

Popular Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard and his longtime girlfriend, actress Peggy Ovire, are set to tie the knot in November.

The celebrity couple who have been an item for a while went public with their relationship on Friday, October 21, as Freddie celebrated Peggy on her birthday.

The actor had taken to his Instagram page to pen a soul-stirring message for the actress, professing his love and devotion to her, while expressing gratitude for how far they have come.

Sharing a beautiful picture with the thespian, Leonard wrote:

To Have n To Hold..

To Love n To Cherish..

In Good Times and in All Times..

Through The Years, My Love For You Has Remained Constant.

Look How Far We’ve Come Baby.

It’s Your Birthday Today and So the World Celebrates You..

But Our Love.. I Will Celebrate Always.

Happy Birthday @peggyovire

My Baby My Valentine..

I LOVE YOU”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
