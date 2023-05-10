Actress Adu Safowah dismisses body enhancement rumours

Actress Adu Safowah, back in September 2022, was rumoured to have gone under the knife to enhance her body, a claim she has vehemently denied.

On the account of Safowah, her family can boast of women with large hips, bigger buttocks and slimmer waists.



The actress who tagged herself as controversial added that her biological mother is still in shape even at old age, for this reason, she cannot be accused of working on her body.



In an interview with Paula Amma Broni on the red carpet of the 2023 Ghana Music Awards, Safowah named her biggest fear and noted that she will never consider body enhancement.



"Let me admit to you, I am scared of needles. I can't stand them and so I can't go under the knife.

"I am naturally endowed, it runs in the family. You should see my mother, even at old age, she has a nice figure. God blessed us with nice bodies, sometimes I am amazed because I look good in whatever outfit...not at all, I haven't enhanced my body," the actress told GhanaWeb in a May 2023 interview.







OPD/DA