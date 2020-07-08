Entertainment

Actress Bibi Bright confirms divorce rumours?

We reported earlier that actress Bibi Bright’s marriage is now shaky after she found out her husband allegedly cheated.

Reports from other news outlets in the country also mentioned that the actress is considering divorce since she’s been hurt by her husband’s alleged infidelity with another actress.



The main news outlet which broke the news, Graphic Showbiz, mentioned that they contacted Bibi Bright on the issue but she refused to comment.



In a latest Instagram post by Bibi Bright, she wrote that she’s ready to make some new changes in her life. Could this mean that she’s on the verge of filing for a divorce like being speculated? We’re saying this because going into a first failed marriage because her ex-husband cheated and filing for a divorce with her current husband is a big decision any woman can ever take, considering the insults and trolls on the internet.



A further survey on her Instagram page shows she has deleted all photos of her husband.

Anyway, let’s keep our fingers crossed and remember Bibi Bright in prayers.



Take a look at her post below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.