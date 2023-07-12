1
Entertainment

Actress Cynthia Okereke dies a year after kidnappers released her

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actress Cynthia Okereke has passed away one year after suffering in a kidnapper's hideout.

Joseph Okechukwu, a colleague in the entertainment industry, broke the sad news on his official Facebook page.

The filmmaker disclosed that he was ready to buy Cynthia Okereke's airline ticket to travel to America when she tragically passed away on Tuesday night, July 11.

Recall that on Friday, July 29, 2022, the late actress and colleague Clemson Cornel were abducted while traveling to and from a filming location in Ozalla, Enugu State.

The announcement was made by actress Monalisa Chinda, who also serves as the Director of Communications for the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Monalisa said that after the actors' families verified that they hadn't returned from the shoot, the actors were listed as missing.

They were eventually freed, though, after a few days with the underworld's soldiers.

Some actors from the Nollywood industry have paid tribute to the late actress, who was renowned for her motherly roles in epic Nigerian films.

