Actress Maame Gyanwaa receives GH¢4,050 through SVTV Africa Foundation

Popular Ghanaian actress, Mavis Yeboah, known widely as Maame Gyanwaa for her role in Ghanaian sitcom 'Cow and Chicken', was reported to be gradually losing her sight.

However, the actress is now beaming with smiles, as she has received help for treatment.



She had asked Ghanaians for support in her quest to seek treatment.



Without the GH¢11,605 requested by doctors, Maame Gyanwaa feared she would lose both eyes.



But, SVTV Africa Foundation has intervened with a donation of GH¢4,050, with the help of Ghanaians who were touched by her story.

Maame Gyanwaa also confessed that her colleagues have called to share some words of encouragement. According to her, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin earlier donated GH¢1,000.



As it stands now, Maame Gyanwaa still needs an amount of GH¢6,605 as soon as possible to have her surgery done at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



