Entertainment

Actress Nana Ama McBrown shares her only reason for marrying

Nana Ama McBrown, actress

Versatile Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has finally opened up as to why she had to marry.

Speaking in an interview with Cookie Tee on Gh One’s LifeTales, the sensational actress stated that she married for just a purpose – The fact that she wanted to find someone who could love her for who she was.



“The overall purpose for me getting into the marriage was to find somebody to love me,” she said.



According to her, children were not her primary concern for heading into marriage.



She further stated that all you needed was someone who genuinely loved you, and that is a beacon of hope.

Se indicated: “When you are going through situations like that and you have somebody who loves you, it gives you the hope that it will happen for you one day”.



She talked about how as early as the age of 20, she wanted to have children of her own because all the people around her from her sisters to her friends had children but it just wasn’t happening for her.



“When you have it, it’s a blessing. Every woman wants to. I have been there, I cried, I talked anyhow to people”



Not long ago, Zionfelix reported how Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her husband’s birthday with a private dinner that saw some celebs in attendance.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.