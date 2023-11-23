Actress Omotola Jalade calls out Turkish Airlines over discrimination

Actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has called out Turkish Airlines after allegedly failing to show any Nigerian movie during her 40-hour flight.

The actress accused the airline of ‘blatant disrespect’ and ‘discrimination’ against African travelers.



She took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to express her disappointment with the airline.



The thespian wrote, “Dear @turkishairlines, like many other Foreign companies you might be discriminating against African Destinations and Travelers and that needs to stop.



“The Obvious Lack of details or Respect shown towards African paying customers spilled to on ground staff relationship.



“As if my 40hrs Long flight was not enough, an unexplained hop in Uganda that wasn’t in my booking almost ran me nuts.

“All Movies from Turkey, Asia, Bollywood,



Middle East and of course, Hollywood onboard. Not one Nollywood Movie!



“African Travelers Sometimes pay higher fees to other parts of the globe, so I wonder; Why Blatant Disrespect and Discrimination?”



