Actress Rabby Bray ready for ‘Rabby’s Starlet’ Season 2

Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray has revealed that auditions for season two of TV reality show, ‘Rabby’s Starlet’ would kick start in June 2021.

According to the actress, the success of the maiden edition had prompted the need to commence season two where beautiful young ladies would be given the opportunity to showcase their talent in a series of educational and thrilling tasks.



Rabby Bray who is the Executive Producer of the reality show said Ghanaians were gradually developing the desire for reality television series and she was determined to produce quality series to meet their viewing pleasure.



“I have been so amazed by the response from Ghanaians during the first season. Many people told me otherwise when I was drawing plans to begin the show, but Ghana has been faithful. That’s why I would begin auditions for the new season in June this year because we have many young ladies in our waiting list ready to be groomed for success,” she said.

Season One of “Rabby’s Starlet’ reality TV series camped eight talented ladies at a luxurious mansion in Accra for 13 weeks with the winner Portia Blankson taking home a Hyundai Sonata and cash prizes.



Rabby Bray added that the sole purpose of the programme was to groom female potentials and get them ready for the challenges of the real world by undertaking both intellectual and social projects during the show and receiving counselling and advice from seasoned personalities from Corporate Ghana and the entertainment world.



Some of the guests who visited the ladies in the house include award-winning Actor Adjetey Anang, pioneer Filmmaker Veronica Quarshie Nai, Actress Jessica Williams, TV personality Jeffrey Nortey, Comedian Clemento Suarez, among others.