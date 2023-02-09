Actress Rabby Bray to begin auditions for 'RabbyStarlet' season 3

Actress Rabby Bray

The third installment of the annual reality television series for young talented Actresses 'RabbyStarlet', is set to commence auditions this February 2023 on the 18th and 25th in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

According to the creator of 'RabbyStarlet' actress and philanthropist Rabby Bray, both auditions will require applicants to attend either of the regional selections 'in person' at the designated locations. She added that having received many requests from the public to participate since last season, she anticipates more and even better-acting talents at this season's auditions.



In an interview, actress Rabby Bray expressed her excitement and optimism at this year's edition of 'RabbyStarlet' reality television show. "This year, we are raising the bar and I can't wait to meet my new talented and unique housemates. It's going to be so much fun and full of surprises," she said.



'RabbyStarlet' Season 3 will host its Accra audition on Saturday 18th February 2023 at Snap Cinema at 10 am, and in Kumasi at 'Golden Eagle Cinema' (Former 'Watch & Dine') inside the Kumasi Mall on Saturday 25th February 2023 at 10 am.

'RabbyStarlet' Season 3, like previous seasons, will see the overall winner walk away with a Car as a grand prize, a cash Prize, and some corporate ambassadorial contracts. Also, all participants who make it to the house will undergo mentorship from top and popular names in the film industry. Names such as Film Director Veronica Quarshie, Kobi Rana, Clemento Suarez, Van Vicker, and more, have graced the RabbyStarlet show in the past.



With previous editions of 'RabbyStarlet' airing on Homebase TV, this year's television station hasn't yet been announced. According to the team at 'Rabby Bray Productions', television rights have not yet been signed to any channel yet.