Actress Temi Otedola hails Ghana’s Adjetey Annan

Actor Adjetey Annan

The daughter of billionaire business mogul Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola, who played Moremi in the popular movie ‘Citation’, has described Adjetey Annan as a natural actor.

Temi had her debut in acting through the movie ‘Citation’, which is doing well because it addresses the issues of sex for grades in universities across the world and highlights avenues how these issues can be handled.



In an interview with MzGee on the entertainment segment on New Day on TV3 Friday, November 20, the young actress said: “I really look up to him, he is an amazing person and has such good morals.”



Recounting her working experience with him, she said that “every scene I did with him felt like I was learning something new.”

“He is such a natural actor and when it comes to skill, I took so much from him, so I was honoured to be able to work with him for my first time.”



Adjetey Annan was featured alongside Nollywood screen Goddess Ini Edo, and played Kwesi, who is Moremi and Gloria’s friend in ‘Citation’.



Adjetey Annan is popular because of the role he played in ‘Things We Do For Love’ in the early 2000s despite having since featured in popular movies like the ‘Perfect Picture’.