Actress Victoria Lebene and husband welcome their first child

Journalist cum actress, Victoria Lebene and her husband Eugene Osafo Nkansah have welcomed their first child.

According to a peacefmonline report, she delivered a bouncy baby girl on Monday evening, June 29, 2020 in Accra



The actress and the baby are keeping safe and strong according to sources.



Victoria Lebene is married to Entertainment Journalist at Peace FM and multi-awarded Celebrity Blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah of Nkonkonsa.com fame.

They tied the knot on Tuesday, 11th June 2019, and recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary.



On their wedding day, rumors that the actress may have been pregnant considering the size of her tummy were all over social media.



Social media users who commented on the wedding videos alleged that the actress might be pregnant.

