Adam Ro features Majeed Gomba on new single

Adam Ro featured Majeed Gomba on the new song

Source: Rashid Rauf Adam, Contributor

Adam Ro Music is out with a new single for 2021.

The Ghanaian artiste, Adam Ro featured Majeed Gomba on this project titled 'Africa Woman'.



The new track is available on all digital stores for streaming and downloads.

Adam Ro has called on Ghanaians to support his music adding that 'pull him down' attitude will never help Ghanaian artistes who are doing well in the music industry.



