Adane Best raises concern over Kuami Eugene's alleged career decline

Veteran musician, Adane Best

Celebrated Highlife musician, Adane Best, has raised concern about the alleged downward trajectory of Kuami Eugene's career.

In an adomonline.com report, the veteran musician, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, emphasized the diminishing hype surrounding Kuami Eugene and highlighted the need for support to help him regain his prominence.



He also pointed out that Kuami Eugene's career appeared to be sinking, primarily because he continued to rely on the same formula he used during his early years.



The music legend further explained that the fading hype around Eugene's persona was a result of his persistent use of familiar patterns and approaches.



According to Best, to revitalize his career, Kuami Eugene needs to explore new creative avenues, experiment with different musical styles, and adapt to the changing tastes of his audience.



"Kuami Eugene's hype has gone down. But for him to rise back up, he needs people to support him. He keeps doing what he did when he was young. Doing the same thing means he will have the same results. Though he is talented, the surrounding hype is dying,” he stated.



However, Adane Best clarified that he does not believe Kuami Eugene has completely dropped off the radar.

While there is a noticeable inconsistency compared to his initial breakthrough, Best expressed his confidence in Eugene's potential to overcome this challenging phase.



He emphasized the importance of providing honest feedback to those we care about, stating, "I am not saying he has dropped completely... but if you compare him to when he came out, it is not the same. I have been in the game for 31 years now, so I know what I am saying. If you love someone, you have to tell them the truth, and I know he can get out of that."







ADA/MA