Adane Best thanks Black Sherif for acknowledging his song at VGMA 2023

Veteran musician, Adane Best, has expressed gratitude to Black Sherif for acknowledging his song at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards.

After Blacko was announced as the winner of the Artiste of the Year, he sang Adane Best’s song ‘George’ before delivering his acceptance speech.



The elated young Ghanaian musician sang the song with passion.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Adane Best thanked Sheirf for such a gesture.



He stated that Sherif’s humility and hard work have brought him where he is today.



The veteran musician is expecting him to keep going—as he wishes him the best.



He wrote: “Hello Black Sherif, I know this journey hasn’t been easy. For sure, you’ve got what it takes to get through it. Your humility and hardwork have brought you to where you are today, I don’t expect anything but the best. Keep on keeping on! Thanks for acknowledging my music. All the best #adanebest #blacksherif.”

