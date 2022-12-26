Addi Self organises clean-up exercise in Maamobi ahead of headline concert

Addi Self taking part in the clean-up exercise in Maamobi

Self Nation boss Addi Self has organised a clean-up exercise at the Maamobi Market ahead of his headline show the Zongo To BBC Street Concert on Monday evening.

The clean-up exercise which took place on Christmas morning in collaboration with Borla Plast saw 96 participants including students of the Zurack Islamic School in Maamobi who came out to clean for 3 hours.



Some artistes including Larry Prince and Digital Sasco GH joined Addi Self in the exercise which rid the community of 46kg of plastic waste.



“Thank you to all those who participated in this great work. It feels good to give back to our community and the clean-up exercise is a good start. You are all invited to the concert tonight which we organised to bring us together and spread the love. There would also be a clean-up exercise right after the concert,” Addi Self told GhanaWeb in an interview.



The Maamobi Zongo to BBC Street Concert will be held under the theme Peace & Love to spread peace and love in the Zongo community. Addi Self would perform with budding artistes and DJs on the Maamobi Market Street from 7 pm to midnight.



Some of the artistes to grace the event include Larruso, D-Sherif, Bastero, Romantik Vibes, Dcity, Rysto Weeny, Jo Quaye, Kojo Kombolo, Multi Rolls, Madras, Tozik Ranks, Sanaa, Shiny Bwoy, and Nzee Trap Star.



Others are Young Stunner, Larry Prince, Yaw Berk, Street Wise, Don Cash, Bakki Larry, Iwan Suhyini, Gariba, Natty Lee, Ras Kuuku, Sky Boy, King Jerry, X Zone, Joint 77, Genna Star and Sasco.

Some guest DJs to play at the event include DJ Ras Nico, DJ Ganj, DJ Massive, DJ Gashie, DJ Kwabz and DJ Manni. The show would be emceed by Jerome, Sammy Flex and Masawudu Fauzu.







Check out some pictures from the clean-up exercise below:







