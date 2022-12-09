0
Addi Self postpones Slum To Hills USA Tour to 2023

Addi Self USA Tour Addi Self USA Tour poster

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Addi Self, has postponed his much-anticipated Slum To Hills USA Tour to 2023 to make way for his maiden concert dubbed Zongo To BBC Peace & Love Concert.

The tour which was powered by Blibo Entertainment Inc., a US-based events company that has hosted Davido, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Shatta Wale and Bisa Kdei among others, was scheduled to promote the Slum To Hills Mixtape and touch base with fans of Addi Self in the states.

“We are saddened by the turn of events but despite the postponement, Blibo Entertainment Inc. is still receiving bookings for the tour on a yet-to-be-announced date in 2023,” Addi Self assured his fans.

Addi Self is hosting his maiden Peace & Love Concert which would be held in front of the Maamobi Market on Monday, December 26, 2022, to spread peace and love in the Zongo community and to also create a platform for budding artistes from all the Zongo communities to discover themselves.

“The concert is going to be the first in Maamobi and it will start and end with a clean-up exercise. There would also be an opportunity for community leaders to address the youth on the importance of education and self-development,” said Addi Self.

“This novel concert will not be possible without your support. We are accepting sponsorships and in-kind donations of goods and services so that we can make this event a success,” he added.

