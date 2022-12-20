Addi Self to storm Maamobi with debut headline concert on Dec. 26

Addi Self Maamobi Zongo to BBC Street Concert

Reggae Dancehall star Addi Self is bringing his debut headline concert to his birthplace Maamobi on Monday, December 26, 2022, to celebrate the climax of the year with fun and music.

The Maamobi Zongo to BBC Street Concert would be held under the theme Peace & Love to spread peace and love in the Zongo community. Addi Self would perform with budding artistes and DJs on the Maamobi Market Street from 7 pm to midnight.



Some of the artistes to grace the event include Larruso, D-Sherif, Bastero, Romantik Vibes, Dcity, Rysto Weeny, Jo Quaye, Kojo Kombolo, Multi Rolls, Madras, Tozik Ranks, Sanaa, Shiny Bwoy, and Nzee Trap Star.



Others are Young Stunner, Larry Prince, Yaw Berk, Street Wise, Don Cash, Bakki Larry, Iwan Suhyini, Gariba, Natty Lee, Ras Kuuku, Sky Boy, King Jerry, X Zone, Joint 77, Genna Star and Sasco.



“The concert is going to be the first in Maamobi and it will start and end with a clean-up exercise. There would also be an opportunity for community leaders to address the youth on the importance of education and self-development,” Addi Self told GhanaWeb in an interview.

“This novel concert is open to all music fans in and around Maamobi, sponsors and the media to show love to the community. It will not be possible without your support. I want to thank the founder and CEO of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, and 4syte TV for making this event possible,” he added.



Some guest DJs to play at the event include DJ Ras Nico, DJ Ganj, DJ Massive, DJ Gashie, DJ Kwabz and DJ Manni. The show would be emceed by Jerome, Sammy Flex and Masawudu Fauzu. For media accreditation, call 0201188081.



