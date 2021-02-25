Adebayor got lost on his way to visit Funny Face - Kwaku Manu reveals

It appears Funny Face is now receiving the love and attention he deserves.

After his baby mama and children visited him through the mediation of Kwaku Manu, the actor has hinted that another important personality in the life of Funny Face has made an attempt to see him.



During an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’, Kwaku Manu disclosed that Emmanuel Adebayor wanted to see Funny Face.



However, Kwaku Manu indicated that he couldn’t find the exact place Funny Face was during his visit.



According to him, plans are advanced for Adebayor to meet Funny Face.



He believes this will help the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor a lot at this difficult moment.

Kwaku Manu emphasized that his issue with the mother of his children and Adebayor were the major concerns for Funny Face.



He added that he made this disclosure for Ghanaians to known that Adebayor cares about Funny Face.



Watch the full interview below



