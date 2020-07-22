Entertainment

Adebayor shows off new woman who is also Namibian after unfollowing Dillish

Emmanuel Adebayor (middle) and Geneva

Emmanuel Adebayor has in a new post on his Instagram showed off a new woman, whom from what we’ve heard is her new girlfriend.

His new post on IG also suggests that he’s broken up with 2013 Big Brother Africa Winner, Dillish Mattews, as checks by Ghbase.com shows that, they’ve unfollowed each other again.



They have both also deleted photos of each other from their personal Instagram.



From what we know, this new lady Adebayor is gushing over is also Namibian who uses the username Geneva.crow.



Geneva is a food blogger although she likes to call herself a content food creator.



It seems, Adebayor enjoys dating Namibian girls and we can’t wait for an official announcement from him but his caption doesn’t suggest she’s just a friend.

Adebayor had an on and off relationship with Dillish Mattews but we guess they are really done this time around.



Check out the post Adebayor made about her below and also some hot photos of this new girl Geneva.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.